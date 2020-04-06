(Council Bluffs) -- Despite the coronavirus threat, lingering issues from the floods of 2019 are still being addressed.
Those include damages to major highways that were swamped by floodwaters one year ago this month. Scott Suhr is District 4 planner for the Iowa Department of Transportation. Suhr tells KMA News construction crews are still working on previously-scheduled repair projects.
"Right now, most of our projects are on schedule," said Suhr, "and the contractors are still working. The contractor have things in place to make sure they're keeping their distance, as well. The contractors have things in place to make sure that they're keeping their distance, well. Luckily, for most of these projects, if not all of these projects, they're not in a confined area, and in open air, so they're able to keep working."
Suhr says contractors are taking steps to protect workers during the COVID-19 spread.
"Our inspectors that are out working with the contractors are keeping their distance as much as they can," he said, "trying to take advantage of the social distancing. They're washing their hands--they have hand sanitize that they're using, too. As far as their materials labs, they're testing the materials. They're handling the samples that come in with gloves. They're using all the precautions that they can to make sure they stay safe."
One of the continuing repairs projects is the Highway 2 bridge between Percival and Nebraska City.
"We are going to be looking at doing some paving, also, this summer on Highway 2," said Suhr. "We just had a conference call a moment ago, and it sounds like the county roads on McPaul and Bartlett are scheduled for a bidletting in April and May. So, those activities will take place this summer, as well."
Suhr says most of the remaining repairs to Highway 34 are on the Nebraska side of the Missouri River.
"They had kind of a low spot that was impacted earlier than most of 34--and they're working for that," he said. "I think most of the levees in that area have been repaired. There is still working going on certain levees up and down the river, so those things are taking place, as well."
In addition, Suhr says all other spring and summer road repair projects are still on schedule. You can check the latest road conditions at the DOT's website, 511ia.org.