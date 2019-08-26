(St. Joseph) -- Northwest Missouri motorists are still coping with major roads closed due to flooding.
Missouri Department of Transportation officials say some progress is reported on repairs to roads swamped by this past spring's flooding. MoDOT Communications Specialist Jenna Keys tells KMA News receding floodwaters are helping crews with initial repairs.
"Our crews, as well as contracted crews, are continuing to monitor flooding conditions," said Keys, "and repair the roadways that have been affected. So, that's an ongoing process. They are making progress on several of the routes, as floodwaters continue to recede, and anywhere in the construction phase and the design phases to get those roadways back open to the traveling public."
One roadway still under repair is U.S. Highway 136 in Atchison County, where floodwaters created several gaps in the pavement between Rock Port and the river. Keys says construction crews are working where they can.
"Contracted crews have been able to get in there just a little bit, and a do a little bit of repairs to the roadway where the water has not been over," she said. 'But, the water has been receding pretty well over the last few days. So, they're hopeful the water will be able to continue to do that--especially in the sections where the roadway has been completely washed away--so that they can get in and begin repairing those holes, and try to get that back open as soon as possible."
Keys says it's unknown when 136 will be reopened to traffic. Likewise, she says work is progressing on U.S. 159 in Holt County.
"They are working on doing some asphalt paving work, currently," said Keys. "They're hoping to get that roadway reopened soon--weather pending. There will be a detour route once they get it opened, just because the Little Tarkio Bridge near Fortescue will remain closed for repairs. But, we're hoping once asphalt work is completed on 159 to be able to get that opened back up so that traffic will be able to use that route."
In addition, MoDOT recently awarded a contract for debris removal and roadbed and shoulder repairs on Route 111 in Holt County near Craig. Phillips Hardy, Incorporated received the contract with a bid of more than $2.4 million. It's the same contractor for repairs on 136 and 159. Officials say work could begin as soon as Tuesday. The road will remain closed until repairs are completed. More information on road closures throughout Missouri is available from modot.org.