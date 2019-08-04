(Plattsmouth) — At least one stretch of the Missouri River has fallen below flood stage.
The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska cancelled a flood warning for the Missouri River at Plattsmouth over the weekend, after the river fell below 26 feet. That stretch of the river is forecast to hold above 25 feet for the next week.
Additionally, flood advisories for the Missouri River at Blair and Omaha were cancelled by the National Weather Service. Flood warnings remain in effect until further notice for the Missouri River at Nebraska City, Brownville and Rulo.
