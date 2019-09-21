(Ames) -- Iowa Department of Transportation officials closed Interstate 680 from the Missouri River to the I-29 interchange near Crescent late Friday evening due to flooding.
I-680's closing follows I-29's closing from the Crescent exit to Loveland Friday morning. It's expected to remain closed over the weekend. DOT official warn motorists that phone or in-vehicle navigation systems may not be reliable as closure changes happen rapidly and navigation systems can route traffic through areas not designed for heavy or some types of traffic.
More information regarding flood-related road closures is available from the DOT's website, 511ia.org.