(Riverton) -- Hunting is another KMAland staple impacted by the floods of 2019.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reports that several of their popular public wildlife management ar4eas have been cut off to access by floodwaters prior to the regular duck season opener this Saturday. Riverton's wildlife area is among those affected. Matt Dollison is Nishnabotna wildlife unit biologist with the DNR's Riverton office. Dollison tells KMA News access to parts of the Riverton area's Jensen Tract south of County Road J-46 are blocked due to flooding.
"The boat ramp there, and the walk-in parking lot that's very popular," said Dollison, "both of those have been cut off by floodwater. The road is closed there due to water coming in through a previous levee blowout on the south end of that area. So, that's kind of a new one."
Dollison says access to other wildlife areas is also impacted.
"We have several areas that are still cut off from Missouri River flooding," he said, "including the M.U. Payne Wildlife Management Area, the Auldon Bar Wildlife Management Area, Copeland Bend, Forney Lake and Noddleman Island--several of the roads that go to those are currently still underwater also.
"I guess people just need to be aware as people head out to the duck opener this Saturday that there could be limited access. They might want to get out maybe beforehand, and make sure they can get where they want to go," Dollison added.
Dollison anticipates a slight reduction in the number of hunters coming into the area.
"The main area at Riverton north of the highway is our most popular area," said Dollison. "It's currently still accessible--both by boats at the boat ramp, and by walk-in hunters. I'm sure we're still have quite a few hunters going there. People can still walk in basically anywhere they can get on the other parts of the areas.
"There's plenty of water, and we're starting to see quite a few ducks moving in now. If there's ducks and there's water, usually, the duck hunters will find them, and find ways to get to them, and that sort of thing," he added.
On the flipside, Dollison says the flooding may boost the region's waterfowl numbers.
"Waterfowl use water," he said. "Having a bunch more water around--especially these flooded, weedy crop fields that weren't able to be planted, and that sort of thing--those are going to be great areas for the waterfowl to use. There's going to be a lot of migratory habitat for ducks and geese for all this water. So, they'll be good that way. But, it will probably spread the birds out quite a bit more than usual, and not concentrate them on the public areas quite as much is one potential impact."
Likewise, Dollison doesn't believe the flooding will significantly impact the area's deer population. He believes most of the deer herds along the Missouri River have relocated to other areas, such as the Loess Hills.