(Hamburg) -- Hamburg's School District continues to feel the effects of the Missouri River floods of 2019.
Certified enrollment numbers for the 2019-2020 school year show the district's enrollment at 199 students--down 28 from the previous school year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells says the district lost 13 students at the elementary and middle school levels, and 15 from the high school--mainly due to the flooding.
"We lost 72 houses (in Hamburg)," said Wells. "A lot of those families went to Sidney, and now live there--which then puts their head count on Sidney, and not Hamburg. That's not a good situation. We anticipated a drop, but we didn't anticipate it would be that many students. We had two families that moved right before head count, and that dropped us 8 students."
With the loss of state funding anticipated from the enrollment drop, Wells says the district will adjust its budget accordingly.
"You're always a year behind in school finance," he said. "This year's head count affects next year's budget, so we have time to make the adjustments. We'll also pass a budget guarantee, which provides 101% of this year's regular program costs for next year. So, we'll take those steps, and we'll look at ways we can reduce expenditures, as well."
Wells says the declining enrollment numbers demonstrate that the school district and the community, in general, are tied together when it comes to flood recovery.
"The loss of housing is a huge issue for our community, and for our school, and for our student count," said Wells. "We're going to be working hard the next 10 months to get housing projects going. As you know, the students are building one house. We need to build 20-to-50 houses in the next year-year and a half. If we are able to do that, that will increase our student numbers, and make our community stronger.
"We're not giving up on anything. We're still pushing forward, trying to get a high school, and make the adjustments necessary, and help our community recover," he added.
The superintendent was asked whether the enrollment drop would impact the district's application to the State Education Board to store high school classes at Hamburg under a career academy format.
"I don't think it makes our position stronger," he said. "But, there are a lot of schools smaller that what Hamburg would be. An argument is, is that local people should decide it. Having a high school in your community gets businesses in, gets families to live there. So, it has a big impact on the community to have a school. So, we have a better plan that we did a year ago as far as being able to finance it, partnering with other schools, provide for staff. We're hopeful that the state will look at that, and hopefully approve it."
Hamburg's application for high school certification goes before the State Education Board in January. You can hear the full interview with Mike Wells on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.