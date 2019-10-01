(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are watching forecasts and river levels for yet another round of flooding the next few days.
Most of KMAland is under a flash flood watch through Wednesday morning. Mills County was among those areas hardest hit by floodwaters in March and May. Some areas of the county were inundated again with a third round of flooding last week. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Mills County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Hurst tells KMA News the county is once again targeted.
"We will undoubtedly have some inundation in the county again," said Hurst. "Probably some different road closures, with a more heightened risk for our inland waters this time--you know, the Nishnabotna, and we have three other stream beds we'll be watching pretty closely."
Unlike previous incidents this year, Hurst says Pacific Junction is not at risk for floodwaters.
"This potential here, with the increased rainfall, there will be surface water," he said. "Of course, they have the internal pumps--some emerged pumps in the city of Pacific Junction that will help them managed that. So, I don't anticipate any threats in the city of Pacific Junction at this time."
However, Hurst says the biggest flooding risks with round four involves other rivers and streams.
"We're going to have to be very vigilant about monitoring our inland waters, such as the West Nishnabotna, Silver and Indian Creek, and Keg Creek," said Hurst, "because those waters can surge to a flood stage very rapidly, possibly with increased rainfall to the north. We could see those waters get out into local areas. Now, a lot of that sometimes gets out into agricultural areas, but that would have an effect on, you know, harvesting for the farmers. Probably the towns of Mineola, Silver City, Malvern, Emerson--towns such as that--and Hastings need to be vigilant."
This flooding threat follows recent repairs on levees along the Missouri River. Hurst says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working with local levee sponsors to ensure the repairs hold.
"Daily, I see the corps out on the levees--continually out on the levees, monitoring," he said. "We had one major repair south of Highway 34--that large breach we had back in March. That has had a temporary repair put on that. It looks very strong. The assessments from the corps indicate it will hold--and it has."
But, Hurst says the corps and local officials will continue to monitor the levees, which still bear the scars of damage from the previous flooding incidents this year. Overall, Hurst advises residents to continue to monitor the local media, and emergency management's Facebook page for the latest information. You can hear the full interview with Larry Hurst on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.