(Glenwood) -- Parts of Mills County previously hit by flooding earlier this week were struck again over the weekend.
Rising water levels along the Missouri River spilled over areas of the county north of Lambert Avenue and south of Highway 34. However, Mills County Public Information Officer Sheri Bowen tells KMA News flooding avoided major roads.
"It has not affected the interstate or Lambert Avenue, which is that Plattsmouth Bridge road," said Bowen, "or Highway 34, which is good. So, all of our main travel roads have remained open. We did see floodwaters affecting several gravel roads between Lambert and Highway 34 over the weekend. So, a lot of road closures on Friday and Saturday, and at this point, no reopening."
Considering earlier predictions of heavy rainfall, Bowen says it could have been worse.
"We did get flooding," she said. "I think for people that it's affected, it's definitely a hardship. But, we're really grateful to keep those main roads open. Folks had a lot of warning with this one, and I think that's very helpful. They were able to assure the safety of their animals, and if they had moved back in, had an opportunity to move their things to safer locations. We're very relieved with that part of the process."
Bowen says indications are that repairs to levees impacting Mills County helped keep major flooding out.
"The breach that is just south of the Highway 34 bridge, if you look at repairs on that, looks sort of like a circle--a half circle that they've made, was affected, and did hold," said Bowen. "If that would have gone again, then we have a much larger flood impact, and even more of a threat to the city of Pacific Junction. The fact that that levee is repaired, that is a big step forward."
Still, Bowen says round three was a setback for rural residents affected by the previous incidents in March and May. Despite projections of receding water levels along the river, she advises residents to remain vigilant.
"We are supposed to be taking just a significant decrease over the next few days," she said. "Any large amounts of rain upstream, or in our area, can change that. So, we do have multiple road closures. Folks are not going to be able to access their properties in that area right now.
"Patience, please. I think we are heading in the right direction, but that it's not going to be a fast process," Bowen added.
The latest National Weather Service information indicates flood warnings continue along the Missouri River from Decatur down through Rulo, Nebraska. Current projections indicate river levels at Plattsmouth and Nebraska City will fall the next several days, but remain above flood stage through early October. Bowen remains motorists to continue heeding all road closed signs, and not drive past barriers on flooded roads.