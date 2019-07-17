(Tabor) -- David Gute's shared superintendency between Fremont-Mills and Stanton will have a few changes this coming school year.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Fremont-Mills School Board unanimously approved a revised superintendent sharing agreement with Stanton for the 2019-20 school year. Gute tells KMA News the ratio of his time spent in both districts is changing.
"I had been shared 50/50 this past school year, and that's the way Dr. Herrick was shared in the past," Gute said. "We approved a 60/40 arrangement. Fremont-Mills would pay 60 percent and I would be in their district three days a week, and then Stanton would pay 40 percent and I'd be in their district two days a week. We'll try that for a year and see how it goes. Both schools can readjust it in a year's time if we need to do that."
Gute says the sharing of his duties between the two schools has gone smoothly.
"Two very supportive communities of their school systems," Gute said. "It's been a good, positive first year. There's obviously things that as I go along that we'll do differently. Right now, I'm very happy with where both districts are at. We just need to keep getting better, starting off with student achievement, and then we'll go from there."
Gute adds his revised schedule will come with only a few adjustments.
"Probably the biggest thing with being in Stanton two days a week is if there's a week where you have meetings, we may have to shake things up just a little bit. Then, we'd just make it up the next week. If you have three meetings or three days where your out of town for a conference in Des Moines, there maybe some adjustments there for me to try and figure how to serve both districts."
The Stanton School Board is expected to approve the same revision at its regular meeting Wednesday night. In other business, Gute says the FM School Board approved a $33,600 technology bid for new Chromebooks in the district.