(Washington, D.C.) -- Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse is urging passage of the El Chapo Act following a shootout in Mexico involving the drug kingpin's son.
On Thursday, Mexican authorities attempted to apprehend Ovidio Guzman Lopez, the son of Joaquin Guzman -- otherwise known as El Chapo -- who is in U.S. custody on numerous drug trafficking charges. During the younger Guzman's apprehension, armed gunmen reportedly forced Mexican troops to withdraw. Sasse called on his Senate colleagues to pass bill he is co-sponsoring with Senator Ted Cruz of Texas that freezes the family's assets.
"What's clear is this: El Chapo and his sons are not done making Mexico into a war zone," said Sasse. "This is obviously a crisis for U.S. citizens as well."
Under the proposal, money seized from El Chapo by the U.S. Government would be allocated to southern border defenses.
"Ted Cruz have legislation pending before the U.S. Senate to make El Chapo pay for the wall," said Sasse. "We should pass it now. The El Chapo drug family are murderers and drug lords. He doesn't need his billions, but we do need them to secure our southern border."
The bill is currently working its way through the Senate Judiciary Committee.