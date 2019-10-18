Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 73F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 51F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.