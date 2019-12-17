(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah’s City Council’s final meeting of 2019 turned into a retirement party of sorts.
Two outgoing council members, and a retiring fire chief and police clerk were honored at the end of Tuesday night’s meeting. It was the final meeting for Ward 2 Councilman Bob Burchett and Councilman At Large Aaron Green. Burchett, who lost his reelection bid to Jon Eric Brantner, steps down after 24 years on the council. KMA News asked Burchett what was going through his mind during his final council meeting after nearly a quarter century of service.
“I think I’m going to cry,” said Burchett, laughing. “It’s been fun, interesting, educational. I love the people here at City Hall. I’ve loved the community for a long time—almost 50 years. So, I appreciate the opportunity to serve, and I’ll continue to serve wherever I can—whenever I can.”
Green, who was defeated by Cindy Arman in last month’s general elections, summed up his eight years on the council this way:
“We’ve had a lot of thoughts that went through our minds, well, since the election, obviously,” said Green. “As everyone knows, I’m very good at making long presentations. The only thing that comes to mind is, there really is no better work than to serve your fellow man.”
Council members also said goodbye to retiring Fire Chief Ron Weston. Weston’s predecessor, former chief Steve Hoefing, praised his successor for his 20 years of service to the fire department.
“Ron, you were an outstanding firefighter and captain when I was on the department,” said Hoefing. “As chief, you need to be proud of two things: one, everybody stayed safe under your command, and you left the department better than when you found it. So on behalf of the city and the fire department, I want to thank you for your years of service, and enjoy your retirement.”
Another retiring city employee was recognized for nearly four decades with Shenandoah Police. Jean Stribling retired as a police department clerk December 12th after 39 years with the department. Then-police chief Dick Hunt hired Stribling in July of 1980. Hunt—now the city’s mayor—called her “an outstanding employee” who will be sorely missed.
“A guy stopped me the other day, and said, ‘Isn’t it funny—Jean’s retiring and you’re still working,’” said Hunt. “I always did get that backwards.”
Stribling served under seven police chiefs during her tenure. Her current chief, Josh Gray, bid her a fond farewell.
“Much respect,” said Gray. “I couldn’t have done what I did, I’m sure Jim (Davey) couldn’t, and I’m sure the mayor couldn’t without you being there. You made the department run. Everybody thinks it’s me—it wasn’t me. Thank you so very much.”
Jim Davey, a former city administrator, police chief and council member, was among those in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting. In other business, the council reappointed A.J. Lyman and Karla Gray to two-year terms as city administrator and city clerk/treasurer, respectively. Also, Hunt announced near the end of the meeting that Councilwoman Rita Gibson will succeed Green as mayor protem in 2020.