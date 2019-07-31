(Lathrop, MO) -- A southwest Iowa man escaped injuries in a two-vehicle accident near Lathrop, Missouri Tuesday evening.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Hugh Homan of Fontanelle was headed south on Interstate 35 at mile marker 38 -- two miles south of Lathrop -- around 6:35 p.m. His 2017 Kenworth struck the rear end of a southbound 1997 Chevy Silverado, driven by 57-year-old Rick Steinbarger of Atkins, Arkansas. Both vehicles came to a controlled stop on the shoulder.
Homan was uninjured, while Steinbarger was transported by Tri-County EMS to Liberty Hospital with minor injuries.