(Casey) -- A Fontanelle teenager died following a two-vehicle accident in Adair County Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, 18-year-old Kayci Emerson was headed north on Highway 25 at mile marker 67 -- just south of Interstate 80 -- around 12:30 p.m. For unknown reasons, Emerson crossed the centerline and collided with a southbound pickup on Highway 25, driven by 36-year-old Nathan Rigsby of Thayer.
The patrol says Emerson was flown by LifeNet to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines where she later died from injuries sustained in the crash. Rigsby was not hurt. The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.
The Adair County Sheriff's Office, Adair County Fire and Rescue, the Iowa DOT, and multiple first responders assisted at the scene.