(Gibbon, NE) -- A former Tabor man was among the victims of a fatal accident in western Nebraska over the weekend.
The Nebraska State Patrol says 54-year-old Scott Gaylord of Lincoln was one of three people killed in the accident on Interstate 80 near Gibbon, Nebraska late Friday afternoon. The patrol says the accident occurred as traffic slowed while entering a construction zone on eastbound I-80. A semitractor-trailer then failed to slow down, and struck the traffic from the rear. The collision caused a chain reaction involving seven vehicles. One of the vehicles involved was a Chevy Equinox driven by Gaylord. Gaylord was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he was pronounced dead.
Gaylord was a standout athlete at Fremont-Mills High School. He's the father of University of Nebraska offensive lineman Christian Gaylord.