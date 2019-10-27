(Shenandoah) -- More coverage of Super Vote I--the November general election--is coming this week.
Tune into KMA AM 960 Wednesday night at 6:05 for another special forum featuring four of the five Shenandoah City Council candidates. Participating in the forum are the candidates running for council member at large--incumbent Aaron Green and challengers Jennifer Elliott and Cindy Allely-Arman, and Jon Eric Brantner, challenger for the Ward 2 council seat. Each candidate will answer questions developed by the KMA staff, live from our studios.
Incumbent Bob Burchett is unable to participate in the forum.