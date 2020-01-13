(Glenwood) -- Mills County authorities were busy with a series of drug-related arrests over the weekend.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Deondria Derice Carter of Schuyler, Nebraska was arrested Saturday morning on Interstate 29 for possession of a controlled substance. Carter was released from the Mills County Jail after posting $1,000 bond.
Two Glenwood residents were apprehended following a traffic stop near the intersection of 221st Street and Abbey Road early Sunday afternoon. The sheriff's office says 22-year-old Justin Danielle Perez and 26-year-old Brandon Lee Lambert were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lambert is being held in the county jail on $1,300 bond, while Perez bonded out of custody.
Also, a homeless man is in custody after his arrested on I-29 early Monday morning. Thirty-year-old Anthony Charles Binau was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Binau is being held in the county jail on $3,300 bond.
Other information is listed in the Mills County Sheriff's Office's latest report published here: