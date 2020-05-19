(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials have identified an additional case of COVID-19 in the county.
The Iowa Department of Public Health and Fremont County Public Health say a middle-aged adult between 41 and 60 years old has tested positive for COVID-19. The case brings Fremont County's total to four cases. Of the four total cases, one has recovered and three remain under care. The state says 100 tests have been conducted in the county.
Under Iowa law, no further information regarding the infected patient can be released.