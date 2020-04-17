(Clarinda) -- Another coronavirus case is confirmed in Page County.
The Iowa Department of Public Health and Page County Public Health have identified an additional case of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total number of Page County positive cases to four. This individual is an older adult between 61 and 80 years old, and has contracted the virus via travel. This person is recovering at home in isolation.
Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says residents should continue washing their hands often, stay home when ill, work from home if they're able, keep a six-foot distance from other people, and limit their time outside of homes to essential activities only. Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever (100.4 or greater) and shortness of breath. Anyone experiencing any of these symptoms should call their healthcare provider to see if they think testing for COVID-19 is necessary.
Secions in the Iowa Code provides that information regarding disease investigations “provided to or maintained by the department, a local board, or a local department, which identifies a person infected with or exposed to a reportable or other disease or health condition, is confidential and shall not be accessible to the public.”