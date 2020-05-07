(Shenandoah) -- Fremont County authorities are seeking information after a man and his dog were struck by a vehicle Thursday morning.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 3900 block of 150th Street around 7 a.m. for an unconscious male that had fallen and was bleeding. Shenandoah Rescue took the male to Shenandoah Medical Center and later to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Medical personnel told deputies that the man had injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle.
An investigation determined the man was walking his dog when he was struck. Authorities are currently looking for anyone who observed the man or his dog walking through the area Thursday. Anyone with information is urged to call (712) 374-2424.