(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials have set a public hearing for a proposed wind turbine ordinance for the county.
The Fremont County Board of Supervisors this week set the public hearing for its May 13th meeting. Deputy County Attorney Tyler Loontjer says the proposed ordinance drew from similar ordinances across the state.
"Basically, it's an amalgam of several different county ordinances for wind turbines," said Loontjer. "All we need to do is set a public hearing date out a couple weeks to allow (County Auditor) Dee (Owen) time to be able to publish and then technically have the first reading today, which is just making it available to the public to access -- either on the website or posted somewhere."
Among other things, the ordinance requires a setback distance of 2,000 feet from non-participating residences and 1,000 feet from non-participating property lines on turbines over 500 feet tall. Turbines must be 1,500 feet from a participating residence, one mile from incorporated cities and three miles from the Missouri River. The supervisors completed their first reading of the proposed ordinance this week.
"Technically, there's got to be two actual readings and then a third if there is public comments and amendments needed at the second reading and the public hearing," said Loontjer.
In addition to the setback requirements, the ordinance allows non-participating and participating landowners to waive any setback regulations. You can read the full ordinance below.