(Sidney) -- Like it has much of the nation, the coronavirus has impacted the Fremont County Extension Office and their 4H program.
"The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Fremont County will be conducting business remotely home until further notice," County Youth Coordinator Logan Doty tells KMA. "We are still available and happy to answer your questions or help you find the resources you need."
Concerns over the coronavirus have also led to many cancellations in Fremont County.
"We have been advised by officials by officials in the Iowa State 4H office to move all activities to a virtual format through at least May 9th," Doty said. "We will be working with 4H leaders to develop virtual options rather than the face-to-face interactions."
Canceled activities include the 4H Grand Carnival Junior Overnight on March 28th, and the Penguins and Pajamas Zoo Overnight on May 8th. As of right now, Doty says they are hopeful that summer programming such as the Annual Waubonsie Horse Camp, K-3 Day Camps and the Fremont County Fair in July will still be able to occur as scheduled.
Extension Office by emailing xfremont@iastate.edu. Doty can be reached via email at Lcdoty@iastate.edu