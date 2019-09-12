(Sidney) -- A Sidney man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Fremont County Thursday morning.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the accident at the intersection of Knox Road and Grandview Road west of Sidney shortly after 8:30 a.m. The sheriff's office says A 1998 Ford Explorer driven by 71-year-old Darol Don Hankins was eastbound when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle exited the roadway and entered a ravine on the south side of the road. The vehicle came to rest approximately 100 feet below the roadway in dense trees, partially in the waterway. The vehicle was not visible from the roadway.
Firefighters extracted Hankins from the vehicle, and used a low angle rope to extract him from the ravine. Hankins was taken to Shenandoah Medical Center with undisclosed injuries. Sidney Fire and Rescue and Hamburg Fire and Rescue assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.