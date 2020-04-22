(Sidney) — Fremont County officials have adopted a new policy regarding the use of county credit cards by employees.
Meeting Wednesday morning, the supervisors unanimously approved a new credit card policy for the county. Currently, the county sheriff’s office issues credit cards to deputies for work-related purchases. Under the new policy, only the sheriff, chief deputy and a designated purchasing officer would have cards. Deputy Andrew Wake spoke at the meeting, saying the cards are often used for food and hotel expenses when deputies are at trainings, so that they don’t have to pay out of their own pocket up front.
"Upon arrival, our county card is given to the hotel with a hold placed on the card according to many hotel requirements," said Wake. "Meals are paid for using the county-issued card with itemized receipts provided back to the office upon our return. If an itemized receipt for meals, along with an agenda from the training, is not provided, the deputy must reimburse the county due to failing to provide adequate proof of approved spending."
The supervisors agreed that under the new policy, deputies going on trainings or in need of a credit card for other expenses can check out a card from their department head or other authorized user. As for some of the department’s smaller purchases, Supervisors Chair Randy Hickey says the office should set up charge accounts at frequented businesses.
"I believe they can get accounts," said Hickey. "I've been in business for three years and I've got accounts for a lot of places that I just go get it and they bill us. They could do a direct bill on that."
Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says he has preferred using a credit card over billing the county directly for purchases because of the rewards that are offered back to the county.
"If I put it on the credit card, at all times I know what person did it and then get 1.5% back," said Aistrope. "I think we got like $1,500 last year back that went directly back to the bill. That was my reasoning. I can definitely cut down the transactions and do more direct billing. I didn't really know that was the problem. I was just taking the 1.5% they were giving us as a bonus, rather than direct bill and write checks for everything."
In addition to the sheriff’s office, other departments in the county will be issued credit cards with varying limits. County Deputy Attorney Tyler Loontjer suggested the cards not have individual names on them, but rather be property of the department.
"I think both of my office cards in Mills and Fremont counties both say like Fremont County - Fremont County Attorney's Office on them or something like that," said Loontjer. "It's specific enough to where we know which card it is."
The new policy was enacted to help streamline the reconciliation process for each card, saving hours for the Auditor’s office. The county’s last state audit also commented on the amount of credit card transactions being conducted by the county. You can view the full policy below.