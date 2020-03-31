(Sidney) -- If you want to attend Wednesday's Fremont County Board of Supervisors meeting, you'll have to do it electronically.
In response to COVID-19 recommendations regarding gatherings, the supervisors are holding an electronic meeting Wednesday morning at 9. Person interested in attending the meeting via smartphone, tablet or computer should call the Fremont County Auditor's Office at 712-374-2031 for a GoTo Meeting phone number and access code information. In-person attendance will not be allowed.
County officials say the option will continue until further notice.