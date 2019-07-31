(Sidney) -- Heavy precipitation the next few days could put a crimp into levee and road repairs in Fremont County.
That's according to County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Crecelius. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials recently reported a breach closing at L-575B near Hamburg, and progress in closing the breach at L-601 near Bartlett. But, Crecelius says the projected 2-to-4 inches of rainfall in the region into the weekend could slow the repairs.
"They have the major breaches in Fremont County closed right now," said Crecelius. "We have a couple of outlet breaches that are still open, but that's allowing water out. The biggest problem we have right now is with the height of the river. Waubonsie Creek--which is south of Bartlett--the river is high enough that instead of draining out, the river is still coming in out there. That's why as you drive up I-29, you see so much water in the Bartlett and McPaul area."
Crecelius is also addressing concerns regarding contractors' use of sand platforms to repair some of the levees.
"This sand platform--which a lot of people don't understand--is what's going to be used to bring the repairs of the levees back to the 25-year protection level," he said. "A lot of people have been making comments about it, the fact that they're using sand. In all actuality, if you peel the soil and the clay armoring back of all these levees out there along the Missouri River, you'd find out that what's the base of all of them are--sand. That's what they start with, and they build from there."
Crecelius says the rainfall may affect plans to reopen Highway 2 between Highway 275 and Nebraska City. Iowa Department of Transportation officials were hoping to reopen the highway to motorists this weekend. But...
"If we get 2-to-4 inches of rain," said Crecelius, "That may put that off for a little bit. It's just one of those things. Folks have to understand that safety is the number-one concern out there. So, it may not be open this weekend."
In the meantime, Crecelius says road crews and contractors are doing the best they can to repair county secondary roads damaged by flooding this past spring.
"The road department has a contract in here," he said, "helping with some of their work--hauling rock and everything. Considering the amount of equipment and personnel the county has, along with their contractor, they're doing the best they can under the circumstances."
In the meantime, the county's board of supervisors Wednesday morning opted to leave evacuation orders in place west of Bluff Road and south of Highway 2 until further notice.