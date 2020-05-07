(Sidney) — Health officials in Fremont County have confirmed the county’s first case of COVID-19.
Fremont County Public Health Director Jamie Behrends says the patient is a middle-aged adult between the ages of 41 and 60 years old. Behrends encourages residents to continue practicing social distancing and to stay home when possible.
Fremont County becomes the 92nd county in the state with a confirmed case of the virus. Iowa Law does not allow public health officials to release any other information regarding the case.