(Sidney) -- Like other parts of KMAland, Fremont County has had its share of presidential candidates come through in recent months.
All of the campaigning culminates in Monday's Iowa Presidential Caucuses. Fremont County hosts five Democratic precincts at three sites at 7 p.m.: Hamburg and Sidney caucusgoers meet at Sidney Elementary School, while the Waterfalls in Farragut is the site for Farragut and Riverton. Residents in Green, Riverside and Scott Township residents--covering most of the county's northern section--meet at Fremont-Mills High School's multipurpose room. Martha Jackson is vice chair of the Fremont County Democratic Party. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Jackson says preparing for the caucuses is time consuming.
"First, you have to make all our arrangements," said Jackson. "That, of course, is interesting. We'll go in on late Monday afternoon, and move tables around, chairs, etcetera. You have to make sure you have access to wifi, so that we can report our results promptly. You have to make sure you have handicapped accessibility, of course. I have a projection screen set up, so people will be able to see what's going on. I'll be able to post what's going on--the agenda and so--for everybody to see. You've got to get volunteers. It's just a lot of stuff."
Of course, the main caucus involves the presidential preference vote. Jackson says supporters of each candidate will aim for the 15% threshold.
"We'll divide into preference groups, where people can actually physically move to different parts of the room, and count up how many there are in each group," she said. "In order to be viable, a group must have at least 15% of people in attendance. First thing is we'll have to count, and see how many people are there participating. They'll get a card that they'll record their results on. They'll go to their presidential preference group, those people are viable, and those people will stay in that group."
How big of turnout does Jackson expect at the caucuses? Jackson says that's a good question.
"We have 900-some registered Democrats in Fremont County--close to a thousand," said Jackson. "The most we've had in the 2016 caucuses, there were a total of 400-some people attending. So, we're hoping for at least that--maybe more."
Democrats seeking information on their caucus location should check thecaucuses.org. You can hear the full interview with Martha Jackson on our "Morning Line" page. One note: Fremont County Republican Party Chair Freddie Krewson is our guest on Monday's "Morning Line" program.