(Sidney) – Two Fremont County sheriff’s deputies were injured in separate accidents within minutes of each other Tuesday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol says Deputy Andrew Wake was injured in the first accident on County Road J-46 west of 390th Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. Authorities say a 2019 Dodge Charger driven by Wake was eastbound when the vehicle lost control due to icy conditions, and entered the ditch. The vehicle then rolled and came to rest upright racing north in the south ditch. Wake was taken to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Another deputy was injured while responding to Wake’s accident approximately 40 minutes later. The patrol says a 1990 Buick LeSabre driven by 65-year-old Ronald Fritschle of Nebraska City was eastbound on J-46 approaching the previous accident scene at around 7:50 a.m. when his vehicle lost control. Fritschle’s car entered the north shoulder, then returned to the roadway towards the south shoulder.
As Fritschle’s car slid toward the south shoulder, the vehicle’s left rear struck Deputy Austin Richardson, who was standing on the roadway investigating Wake’s accident. The Fritschle vehicle came to rest in the south ditch. Richardson was also taken by Shenandoah Rescue to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.