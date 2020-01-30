(Sidney) -- One of two Fremont County deputies injured in a series of accidents earlier this week is back on the job.
Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says Deputy Andrew Wake returned to work Wednesday evening. Another deputy, Austin Richardson, was released from Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, but continues to recover from his injuries. Both deputies were injured in accidents occurring within minutes of each other Tuesday morning on County Road J-46 west of 390th Avenue. Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope tells KMA News Wake was responding to another accident when wet road conditions turned to a sheet of ice.
"The deputy, Andrew Wake, was responding to an accident over on 250th Street, over towards (Highway) 59," said Aistrope. "That guy called in, and his phone went dead, and we couldn't make contact with him, so we were really concerned if he had injuries, or what the problem was. When the deputy came across there, the road turned into a sheet of ice. He lost control there, and went into the ditch."
Richardson, meanwhile, was investigating Wake's accident when he was struck by another vehicle sliding on the icy roadway. Aistrope says both accidents demonstrate why motorists should pay attention to road conditions, and slow down on slippery roadways.
"They need to pay attention about what they're driving on," said Aistrope. "It's just as it shows. It could be wet one minute, and frozen the next. They need to pay attention to their driving--put their darn phones down, put all that stuff down. Don't be putting makeup on, or reading a newspaper. Pay attention to your driving.
"It's just like a dangerous weapon when they're driving that car down the road, and not paying attention. If they lose control, it can cause death," he added.
Aistrope says motorists should slow down, and use caution when driving around accidents to ensure the safety of first responders.
"If you see red lights, yellow lights--whatever lights you see, or even if you see a vehicle sitting along the road, you should slow down, and get over as far as you can away from that scene," he said. "But, it seems like we see it all the time--we'll be out at an accident scene, and there goes somebody by, and they're holding their phones up, recording it. Pay attention to what you're doing. It's just so dangerous."
Aistrope once again reminds the public not to drive around barricades on roads closed due to flood damage, or most recently, muddy conditions.