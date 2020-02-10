(Sidney) -- With memories of the 2019 flooding still fresh in their minds, Fremont County officials are watching developments along the Missouri River carefully.
Last week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers raised the outflows from the Gavins Point Dam from 30,000 to 35,000 cubic feet per second. While saying the additional 5,000 cfs won't have much of an impact, Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Crecelius is concerned about remaining saturation in the areas flooded last year. Crecelius discussed the situation on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning.
"The river was out, the water was still out, and it froze," said Crecelius. "The levees were saturated when it froze. Therefore, when it does decide to thaw out, whatever water is up against the levees is going to cause more problem because the levees are already going to be saturated with water when it stars thawing out."
Corps officials also announced progress on levee repairs near Thurman, Hamburg and Rock Port. Additionally, Crecelius says the corps is addressing other structures damaged by the 2019 flooding.
"The corps has also started working on some of the damaged areas," he said, "not just the breaches everybody has been hearing about, but some of the areas where the levee was weakened because of the flooding this past year. They're starting to work on those to reinforce them. And, they're stocking up sand and other rock, and what have you, out there, in case they have an issue when the water starts getting high, so that they can try to head it off in case anything bad happens."
Crecelius, however, expresses concerns that any potential flooding this year may impact levee portions not touched by the two flooding events over the past decade.
"I'm just going to look at anyplace where the levee has not been worked on in 2011 and 2019," said Crecelius. "With as much extensive area of levees that we have out there, there's plenty of places to take a look at."
On another subject, the Iowa Senate recently approved an additional $20 million appropriation for continuing flood recovery projects in the state. Crecelius says some of that money is expected to go to Fremont County's home buyout program, among others.
"The supervisors are moving forward with the buyout program," he said. "After the buyouts, once we get that taken care of, then we'll be looking at the 403 demolition program. As far as the county's portion of the buyouts, that money will assist with that. There are other programs throughout the state, other than the Flood Recovery Fund, that can be used for the buyouts, in addition to the Flood Recovery Fund."
He says 22 residents have signed up for the county's buyout program thus far, with appraisals on properties continuing. You can hear the full interview with Mike Crecelius on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.