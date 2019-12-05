(Sidney) -- It's another sign of progress in flood recovery efforts in Fremont County.
At its regular meeting Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors rescinded the remaining evacuation orders for areas south of Highway 2. Those orders had been in place since March, when floodwaters from the swollen Missouri River swept through the region. Despite the supervisors' move, at least one major road in the county remains closed. Two weeks ago, county officials barricaded J10 or Waubonsie Avenue from Bluff Road west to Bartlett. In a recent interview with KMA News, Fremont County Engineer Dan Davis says contractors with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had been using the road to haul material for levee repairs along the Missouri River. Davis says the heavy equipment traffic combined with multiple flood events stressed the road.
"We had a lot of undermining from the two or three different high-water events and the wave action associated with it," said Davis. "We started having pavement crack and fall down. It didn't fall a long ways, but it fell down quite a bit."
Davis says the county is working with the Federal Highway Administration to get funding to fix the damaged road. He says they have applied for 100 percent of the project to be covered under an Emergency Temporary Repair program. After being approved, Davis says the county is hoping for an extension to move the project past winter. While repair work on other flood-damaged roads is underway, funding remains an issue.
"It's just been very slow," said Davis. "We've done a few contract repairs on FEMA projects. Our crews have done a lot of repairs with local funds. By the end of September, we were over 50 percent of our budget, which shouldn't happen until around December. So, we had to cut some of that off."
Davis says his department remains in a holding pattern on major repairs until the county's coffers are replaced by FEMA for work that has already been done.