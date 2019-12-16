(Sidney) -- Fremont County families with young children are encouraged to join "Growing Strong Families," a program sponsored by the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
Heidi Lowthorp, a Parent Educator for the Iowa State University Extension in Fremont County spoke with KMA recently about the program.
"Growing Strong Families is available to any family in Fremont County with a child between the ages of prenatal and age five," Lowthorp said, "Children will age out of the program, because the program is providing information to help them get ready for kindergarten,"
The program, which has twice earned the distinctive Iowa Department of Management and Public Health's Iowa Family Support Credential, focuses on learning concepts for children and educational advice for parents on topis csuch as nutrition, school readiness and routines along with many others.
This program also provides an appointed "parent educator', who will visit on a regular schedule with the parents and children.
"I make monthly visits with each family in their own home and all visits usually last about one hour," Lowthorp said. "We try to focus on the good things. We'll talk about the child's development, focusing on motor skills, language and intelligence."
The program is free to join. For more information, contact Lowthorp at 712-374-2351