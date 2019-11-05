(KMAland) -- Below are the results for Fremont County for the November 5th General elections. Unofficial winners are in bold.
*Note elections contested in multiple counties (school board/bond issues) will be reported on a separate page.
Farragut City Council (Elect 2)
Jane Wilson - 94
Robert D. Addy - 77
Write-In - 51
Farragut City Council for Vacancy (Elect 1)
Janet Meske - 92
Write-In - 22
Imogene Mayor
Write-In - 5
Imogene City Council (Elect 3)
Patrick Williams - 6
Adam Kucirek - 5
Write-In - 0
Hamburg Mayor
Cathy E. Crain - 215
Harry Adams - 70
Write-In - 1
Hamburg City Council (Elect 3)
Kent Benefiel - 205
Earl Hendrickson - 163
Michael S. Gregg - 158
Rod Wilson - 86
Kimberly Johnson - 76
Thomas E. Howard - 61
Write-In - 18
Tabor Mayor
James Theodore Switzer - 141
Write-In - 23
Tabor City Council (Elect 2)
Write-In - 255
Randolph Mayor
Gary Farwell - 44
Diana Milbourn - 9
Write-In -
Randolph City Council (Elect 2)
Jordan Kirkpatrick - 39
Remington Randall Frank - 16
Write-In - 13
Troy Housh - 12
Daniel Christo - 11
Thurman Mayor
Write-In - 16
Thurman City Council (Elect 5)
Write-In - 30
Teresa Achenbach - 18
Nicolette McCullough - 12
Adam Wendland - 12
Charlene Townsend -11
Riverton City Council (Elect 2)
Douglas A. Phillips - 51
Shellie A. Hiatt - 49
Write-In - 17
Sidney Mayor
Write-In - 266
Sidney City Council (Elect 2)
LouAnn Kyle - 178
Steven L. Gamber - 176
Novie E. White Jr. - 164
Sidney City Council for Vacancy (Elect 1)
Anne M. Travis - 287
Write-In - 20
Iowa Western Community College Director District 1
John McBride - 564
Write-In - 4
Iowa Western Community College Director District 2
Stan Sibley - 710
Write-In - 11