Fremont County Election Results

(KMAland) -- Below are the results for Fremont County for the November 5th General elections.  Unofficial winners are in bold. 

*Note elections contested in multiple counties (school board/bond issues) will be reported on a separate page.

Farragut City Council (Elect 2)

Jane Wilson - 94

Robert D. Addy - 77

Write-In - 51

Farragut City Council for Vacancy (Elect 1)

Janet Meske - 92

Write-In - 22

Imogene Mayor

Write-In - 5

Imogene City Council (Elect 3)

Patrick Williams - 6

Adam Kucirek - 5

Write-In - 0

Hamburg Mayor

Cathy E. Crain - 215

Harry Adams - 70

Write-In - 1

Hamburg City Council (Elect 3)

Kent Benefiel - 205

Earl Hendrickson - 163

Michael S. Gregg - 158

Rod Wilson - 86

Kimberly Johnson - 76

Thomas E. Howard - 61

Write-In - 18

Tabor Mayor

James Theodore Switzer - 141

Write-In - 23

Tabor City Council (Elect 2)

Write-In - 255

Randolph Mayor

Gary Farwell - 44

Diana Milbourn - 9

Write-In -

Randolph City Council (Elect 2)

Jordan Kirkpatrick - 39

Remington Randall Frank - 16

Write-In - 13

Troy Housh - 12

Daniel Christo - 11

Thurman Mayor

Write-In - 16

Thurman City Council (Elect 5)

Write-In - 30

Teresa Achenbach - 18

Nicolette McCullough - 12

Adam Wendland - 12

Charlene Townsend -11 

Riverton City Council (Elect 2)

Douglas A. Phillips - 51

Shellie A. Hiatt - 49

Write-In - 17

Sidney Mayor

Write-In - 266

Sidney City Council (Elect 2)

LouAnn Kyle - 178

Steven L. Gamber - 176

Novie E. White Jr. - 164

Sidney City Council for Vacancy (Elect 1)

Anne M. Travis - 287

Write-In - 20

Iowa Western Community College Director District 1

John McBride - 564

Write-In - 4

Iowa Western Community College Director District 2

Stan Sibley - 710

Write-In - 11