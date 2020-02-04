(Sidney) -- President Trump received almost unanimous support in his reelection bid in Monday's Iowa Republican Caucuses in Fremont County.
All but two of the attendees to the county's caucuses supported Trump in the presidential straw poll. Freddie Krewson is Fremont County's Republican party chair. Krewson tells KMA News Trump received 105 votes, while challenger Joe Walsh got 2. Another important part of business involved building the county's party platform for the future state conventions. Krewson says attendees at his precinct proposed a plank offering various funding mechanisms to rebuild the levee system along the Missouri River--which was severely damaged in the 2019 flooding.
"Where I was at, we were mainly concerned with the levee system--rebuilding the levee system," said Krewson, "with money all the way down the Missouri River. They included the state of Missouri in the levee system."
Krewson is among Republican officials expressing concern over the Iowa Democratic Party's delay in reporting its presidential caucus results. He's also worried that the reporting glitches could spell the end of the state's first-in-the-nation caucuses.
"This really puts us in jeopardy, I think," he said. "I just hope that the Democrats can get this resolved, so that we don't have anymore issues like this. It's been happening about the last three cycles we've had. Hopefully, they'll get that fixed, because I really think it jeopardizes our caucus situation as first-in-the-nation."
Krewson, however, says he's confident Democrats will remedy the reporting issue.