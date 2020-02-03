(Sidney) -- There's more to a caucus than just the presidential preference poll.
That's according to Freddie Krewson, Fremont County Republican Party chair, who is reminding residents where to go for tonight's GOP caucuses. Sidney residents, plus those in Benton and Prairie Township will go to Sidney Public Library. Farragut and Riverton residents will caucus at 601 Hartford Street in Farragut. The Marnie Simons Elementary School's cafeteria is the site of Hamburg's GOP caucus, while Green, Riverside and Scott Township residents go to the Tabor Community Building. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Krewson says one item on tonight's caucus agenda is the establishment of the county's central committees. Krewson says involvement on the central committee is a steppingstone to political involvement.
"This is a great place to start, to get on the central committee," said Krewson, "especially if you've ever thought about running for political office, whether it's for mayor, or getting on the school board, or running for the county supervisors. Even if a kid is 18 years old, they can run for the county supervisors, which is a scaled-down version of what the governor does."
Another important piece of business involves the election of delegates to the county convention.
"I tell folks this is a chance to make your voice heard," he said, "get on the various committees and go to the county convention, where we elect the delegates that will go the district and state conventions. So, if you've got a passion, and you want to get something done, that's what you do--go there with the delegates."
Because President Trump is facing limited competition for the GOP nomination, Krewson expects an "average turnout" for tonight's caucuses. However, he hopes that Iowa maintains it's first-in-the-nation status for presidential caucuses and primaries in the future. Among other things, he says Iowa sets the barometer for presidential politics in the country.
"People are more involved in the caucus states, and what's going around--whether it's Iowa, New Hampshire or the others--that they're more involved in the political structure," said Krewson. "So, you might see more change come because of the involvement we have with the various caucuses across the country. But, we want to keep Iowa number one."
Krewson says registration is open at 5:45 p.m., with the caucuses beginning at 7. Anyone with questions regarding the Fremont County GOP caucuses should contact Krewson at 712-374-6069. Freddie Krewson's full interview can be found on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.