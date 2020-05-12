(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials have announced two additional cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Fremont County Public Health Director Jamie Behrends announced that her office and the Iowa Department of Public Health have identified two additional cases in the county, pushing the total to three. Both new patients are older adults between the ages of 61 and 80 years old.
According to the latest data from state health officials, Fremont County has tested 55 total individuals for COVID-19. Due to Iowa Law, no further information regarding the two cases can be released.