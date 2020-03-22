(Farragut) – Fremont County authorities are searching for suspects who removed an ATM from a local bank.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Sunday received a report of a theft that occurred at the First Heritage Bank in Farragut. Deputies observed two males enter the bank’s entryway between 2 and 5 a.m. Sunday. Using tools, the suspects accessed the ATM, removing an unspecified amount of money. Deputies contacted the FBI’s Omaha field office to assist with the investigation.
The two suspects in the theft are also wanted in connection with similar thefts in northwest Iowa. Anyone with information on the theft should contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 712-374-2424 or the FBI’s Omaha field office’s Great Plains Violent Crime Task Force at 702-493-8688.