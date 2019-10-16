(Sidney) -- An inmate in the Fremont County Jail faces additional charges.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says deputies have charged 26-year-old Tra Perry of Villisca with seven counts of violation of a court order and one count of tampering with a witness. Perry -- who is in the Fremont County Jail on previous charges of arson, robbery, criminal mischief, theft, domestic assault and probation violation -- is alleged to have called a protected party seven times from the jail between October 8th and 9th.
He remains in custody on $43,000 bond.