Fremont County Courthouse

(Sidney) -- County offices in Fremont County will be closed to the general public beginning Tuesday.

Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Crecelius says due to the coronavirus outbreak, all county offices will be open, however, they will be closed to the general public, except by appointment. The north entrance to the courthouse will be the only available access to the building.

To make an appointment, contact the appropriate office. Phone numbers for each department are listed on the county's website, or can be found below.

Assessor-Phone: 712-374-2631

Auditor-Phone: 712-374-2031

Clerk of Court-Phone: 712-374-2232

County Attorney-Phone: 712-374-2751

Emergency Management-Phone: 712-374-3355 or 712-313-0182

Engineer-Phone: 712-374-2613

Environmental Health Specialist-Phone: 712-313-0200 or 712-374-3355

Golf Course-Phone: 712-374-2347

IT-Phone: 712-374-6671

Magistrate Judge-Phone: 712-374-2231

Recorder-Phone: 712-374-2315

Sheriff-Office: 712-374-2424

Jail: 712-374-2115

Supervisors-Phone: 712-374-2415

Treasurer-Phone: 712-374-2122 (Tax Dept) or 712-374-2344 (motor vehicle)

Veterans Affairs-Phone: 712-374-2275