(Sidney) -- County offices in Fremont County will be closed to the general public beginning Tuesday.
Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Crecelius says due to the coronavirus outbreak, all county offices will be open, however, they will be closed to the general public, except by appointment. The north entrance to the courthouse will be the only available access to the building.
To make an appointment, contact the appropriate office. Phone numbers for each department are listed on the county's website, or can be found below.
Assessor-Phone: 712-374-2631
Auditor-Phone: 712-374-2031
Clerk of Court-Phone: 712-374-2232
County Attorney-Phone: 712-374-2751
Emergency Management-Phone: 712-374-3355 or 712-313-0182
Engineer-Phone: 712-374-2613
Environmental Health Specialist-Phone: 712-313-0200 or 712-374-3355
Golf Course-Phone: 712-374-2347
IT-Phone: 712-374-6671
Magistrate Judge-Phone: 712-374-2231
Recorder-Phone: 712-374-2315
Sheriff-Office: 712-374-2424
Jail: 712-374-2115
Supervisors-Phone: 712-374-2415
Treasurer-Phone: 712-374-2122 (Tax Dept) or 712-374-2344 (motor vehicle)
Veterans Affairs-Phone: 712-374-2275