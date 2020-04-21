(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials say there's no time to relax social distancing standards--though coronavirus has yet to be detected in the county.
Unlike Page County, which has five reported COVID-10 cases thus far, Fremont County has yet to report a confirmed case. Jamie Behrends is agency director with Fremont County Public Health. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Behrends says the fact that coronavirus hasn't been confirmed in Fremont County doesn't mean it's not there.
"I don't want anybody to relax the social distancing, and the guidelines the governor and the Iowa Department of Public Health are putting out," said Behrends, "because I don't anticipate we will get all the way through this without having our own cases."
In addition to coordinating the distribution of personal protective equipment to the county's health care workers, Behrends says her office is still fielding plenty of phone calls, and answering questions about the virus.
"I get quite a few calls from people asking," she said, "and, I know the health care providers are getting quite a few calls. So, I think people who are concerned that maybe they have those symptoms, or have been in contact with it, possibly--because we are quite close to Page County--I believe they are reaching out, and our health care providers are handling those."
Behrends says one of the challenges is combating the misinformation about COVID-19 distributed through the social media.
"I would say that the majority of calls that we get, honestly, are people that have heard misinformation," Behrends. "That we're clarifying this is not exactly how it was, this is what you need to do. We try to make sure we try to push out those that we know are reliable sources."
In addition, Behrends says her office tries to keep in touch with local health care providers, care facilities and businesses.
"I send out emails to our local providers," she said. "We keep in contact with our local nursing homes. One thing we've been trying to do is get local businesses to contact us, our county businesses, so that we can send out information that's specific to them. So, if anybody out there is a Fremont County business, and haven't heard from public health, you can give us a call, and an email address, and we can get that information to you weekly."
Anyone with questions for Fremont County Public Health can call Jamie Behrends at 712-374-2685. You can hear the full interview with Jamie Behrends on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.