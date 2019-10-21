(Sidney) -- If absentee balloting is any indication, November 5th could be a busy day at the polls in Fremont County.
As of Monday morning, 193 ballots had arrived at the Fremont County Auditor's Office for Super Vote I. County Auditor Dee Owen tells KMA News she's not sure how that stacks up with previous elections. Since this is the first election combining municipal and school board races, Owen says she has nothing to compare it to. Still, she likes the number.
"We have a lot of races," said Owen, "and we have a lot of positions that were write-in spots, where no one was running--so people have kind of organized their own write-in campaign. So I think that was a good turnout."
Owen also admits that the combined election has meant "a tremendous amount" of additional work for her office.
"Usually, we can prepare our own ballots, and have the precincts hand count them," she said, "which reduces the costs to the cities and schools a great deal. This required much more planning, many more ballot styles which we had to have programmed, and we have to use the machines. So, it's a significant cost, and a significant amount of work for our office."
She also says time is running out if you want to vote absentee via mail.
"Friday is our last day to mail out (ballots)," said Owen. "So, if your intention is to vote absentee, you need to get those requests to us as soon as possible. We can mail them out up until Friday. You'll want to hurry to get then voted, and back, because sometimes, you know, the mail might take a while. So, I encourage anyone who wants to vote absentee to get those requests in now, or even come to our office and vote from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m."
Voters can cast absentee ballots at Owen's office and other auditor's offices in southwest Iowa until Monday, November 4th.
Next month's general election is also the first since this year's floods. While she's not sure what impact the flooding will have on voter turnout, Owen says it will affect addresses and at least one polling location.
"I think we'll have a lot of address changes," she said, "especially for those voters in Hamburg. They will now be voting at Scout Hall. Formerly, they were voting at City Hall, so they all need to keep in mind they will be voting at Scout Hall--and that's a permanent change. But, I really just see a lot of address changes, mostly."
Owen says all other precinct locations for general elections remain as is. Anyone with questions on polling locations in Fremont County should contact Dee Owen at 712-374-2031.