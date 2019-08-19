(Sidney) -- Fremont County residents impacted by the floods of 2019 have another option for their damaged homes.
Meeting in special session Monday morning, the county's board of supervisors unanimously approved participation in a home buyout program. Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Crecelius tells KMA News the buyout program is in addition to the demolition option already available.
"The buyout program is for anyone whose home was destroyed to the point that it cannot be repaired," said Crecelius, "and its uninhabitable. The county will look at each and every property on a case-by-case basis, and there will be a buyout for some of them. Seventy-five percent (of the costs) is the federal government, 10% is the state, and 15% will be the county."
Crecelius says 28 residents expressing interest in either the home buyout or demolition program have been placed on a list. Crecelius says the buyout option is open to residents whose homes are continuously flooded.
"Prerequisites will be coming out at a later date," he said, "because we'll have to sit down and have a discussion with Homeland Security and FEMA over the buyout program. Once we get that, everybody's name that is on my list will receive a letter explaining the whole program to them."
Anyone interested in either program, and want their names on the list should contact Mike Crecelius at 712-374-3355.