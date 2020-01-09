(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills school officials liked what they saw in the school's first crack at a new standardized test format.
At its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Fremont-Mills School Board reviewed the results of the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress--or ISASP. Students throughout the state
were tested for proficiency in math and English language arts in grades 3 through 11, and in science in grades 5, 8 and 11 back in March. Fremont-Mills Superintendent David Gute tells KMA News the district's students performed well in the testing.
"Overall, we were happy with our results, and how our students did," said Gute. "We definitely have areas we need to improve on. I believe that in the secondary level, our students outscored the state averages in all but a couple different areas. We were pleased with that."
Gute says the district's elementary scores were proficient in all but a few areas.
"At the elementary level, in 3rd through 6th grades, it seems like our language arts (scores) were lacking behind the statewide average, but our math was beating the state average," he said. "This is a new test, and our first time taking it. Trying to compare it to last year's, or the previous year's results, it's tough to make those comparisons. We tried to explain to the board, this is a baseline year. Hopefully, we're making some improvements based on those results in years to come."
Developed by the Iowa Testing Programs at the University of Iowa in collaboration with Iowa educators, the ISASP replaced the former Iowa Assessments. Gute says one of the differences from the previous assessments is that all testing is done on computer.
"Having a 3rd grader type a paragraph on a computer when they don't really have the keyboarding skills," said Gute, "but, we're being assessed on the writing skills and maybe some of the grammar is definitely different. It's just something we need to adjust to. But, that's life, and technology is going to be part of it. So, we understand that part of it, also."
The superintendent expects the district will address the areas where student performance was below the statewide average.
"It starts off with getting your teacher groups together," he said, "and, maybe bringing in experts from the AEA, and having discussions around where are deficiencies are at, and maybe partnering with other school districts who maybe have better results--seeing some of the things they're doing--and just start developing a plan where we can make improvements in those areas. It will be a collaborative effort between our staff and the AEA, and maybe look at some area where other school districts are having success."
ISASP officials say the new test better reflects what is being taught in classrooms, because it is more aligned with the state’s academic standards.