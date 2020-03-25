(Tabor) -- Separated by social distancing guidelines, staff members in the Fremont-Mills School District said a brief hello to students Wednesday afternoon.
Led by Student Resource Officer Ashton Luke, a caravan of F-M instructors and other staffers drove through neighborhoods in Tabor, Thurman and Randolph, honking to students looking out house windows, or standing curbside. Fremont-Mills pre-K-through-6 Principal Allyson Forney tells the drive-by parade was designed for teachers to see their students, while adhering to regulations related to the coronavirus threat regarding social gatherings and safe distancing.
"The activity was planned by our elementary teachers," said Forney, "who are greatly missing the students. We know that we're limited in meeting with them with our social distancing rules, but they thought a drive-by parade where they could waive to kids, and kids could waive to teachers, might be a fun, somewhat social activity for everybody."
Forney hopes the parade brought a smile to both students and staff. She says the empty school buildings have been difficult.
"To say it's hard is somewhat an understatement," she said. "But, that's probably the word right now. From a school perspective, it's hard for our students, our staff and our teachers to be physically separated from each other. We are engaging in the world of virtual learning, but that has opened up a lot of uncertainties, a lot of unfamiliar territory for teachers, as well as students and families."
Like other Iowa school districts, Fremont-Mills is closed until April 13th at the earliest, as mandated by Governor Reynolds.