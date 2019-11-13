(Glenwood) -- Glenwood Police report two arrests Tuesday.
Police say 23-year-old Salvador Partida of Omaha was arrested Tuesday for being a fugitive from justice, as well as a new charge of possession of a controlled substance. Partida was being held without bond in the Mills County Jail on the fugitive charge, pending an appearance before the county magistrate, and $1,000 bond on the drug charge.
Also arrested in a separate incident was 19-year-old Tristen Palen Wood of Glenwood on a Mills County warrant for 4th degree theft. Wood is being held in the Mills County Jail on $1,000 bond.