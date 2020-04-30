(Tabor) — A garage was destroyed in a structure fire south of Tabor Thursday.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says authorities responded to a fire in the 1300 block of 280th Avenue south of Tabor. Upon arrival, deputies found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters from the Tabor Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the flames a short time later.
The homeowner told authorities she believed the fire started near a four-wheeler in the garage. The garage and its contents were a total loss and a nearby home received heat damage from the fire. No injuries were reported.
The Tabor Fire Department, Sidney Fire Department and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call.