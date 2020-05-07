(Omaha) -- Below-normal precipitation is prompting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to adjust releases from the Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota.
Corps officials say the dam's outflows will decrease from 35,000 to 33,000 cubic feet per second on Friday, following a reduction in the forecast 2020 upper basin runoff. Precipitation in the upper basin has been well below normal since January. The corps says some areas of the Dakotas received less than half of their normal precipitation during the first four months of 2020.
While the calendar year upper basin runoff forecast has been reduced to 32.2 million acre feet, John Remus, chief of the corps' Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, says it is still an above average runoff forecast. Though the forecast is a reduction of 3.3 MAF from the April 1st forecast, it is still in the top 25% of the 122 years of runoff record.
Additionally, corps officials say soil moisture conditions continue to be wet in much of the upper Missouri River Basin, which increases the potential for above average runoff in the upper basin. The corps adds the potential for flooding remains, particularly in the lower river due to continued high river stages on many of the uncontrolled tributaries downstream of the river's mainstem reservoir system.