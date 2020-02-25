(Omaha) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is increasing releases from Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota.
The Corps announced that it would be increasing releases from the dam from 35,000 cubic feet per second to 41,000 cfs late this week, conditions permitting. Corps officials say the increased releases are part of a plan to be aggressive in maintaining available flood control storage in anticipation of high runoff this spring. John Remus is chief of the Corps' Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. In a conference call earlier this month, Remus said releases will only be increased if they would not interfere with ongoing levee repairs downstream.
"We have levee systems in the lower river--particularly below Omaha--that are still damaged, not repaired," he said, "and we wanted to give ourselves the greatest amount of flexibility to react to events either in the lower or upper basin to give us the greatest amount of flexibility there."
Remus, however, denies that the action is related to comments at public meetings last fall calling for the corps to evacuate more water to make room for spring and summer runoff.
"We got a lot of comments throughout all of last year, not just in the public meetings," said Remus, "to either run more out and make more space. We also probably got an equal number of comments from the basin, you know, shut the water off and carry it over. This is not in response to any particular comment. We do hear those comments. We do take those comments and evaluate those. But, this is really just to provide us the greatest amount of flood risk management we can get out of this system."
Remus says the corps will continue to monitor pool levels behind Gavins Point to ensure the increased releases do not endanger its use as a water source for communities in South Dakota. The National Weather Service will release its next spring flood outlook Thursday.