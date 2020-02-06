(Omaha) -- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials have increased outflows at the Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota.
John Remus, chief of the corps' Missouri River Water Management Division, says releases jumped this week from 30,000 to 35,000 cubic feet per second. Normally, Gavins Point Dam winter releases range between 12,000 to 17,000 cfs. Remus discussed the increased outflows during the corps' monthly conference call Thursday afternoon.
"Earlier this week, we increased system releases as part of our attempt to maintain as much flood control storage, for as long as we can, through the winter and into the spring," said Remus. "This action is intended to decrease flood risk. As the spring and summer runoff begins, we may have to make several release changes from all of our projects."
Remus says the increased releases are in response to the higher-than-normal runoff forecast for the Upper Missouri River Basin, as well as remaining levee damage from the 2019 floods.
"We have levee systems in the lower river--particularly below Omaha--that are still damaged, not repaired," he said, "and we wanted to give ourselves the greatest amount of flexibility to react to events either in the lower or upper basin to give us the greatest amount of flexibility there."
Remus, however, denies that the action is related to comments at public meetings last fall calling for the corps to evacuate more water to make room for spring and summer runoff.
"We got a lot of comments throughout all of last year, not just in the public meetings," said Remus, "to either run more out and make more space. We also probably got an equal number of comments from the basin, you know, shut the water off and carry it over. This is not in response to any particular comment. We do hear those comments. We do take those comments and evaluate those. But, this is really just to provide us the greatest amount of flood risk management we can get out of this system."
Kevin Low is a hydrologist with the National Weather Service's forecast center, says almost the entire basin has above-normal soil moisture--thereby increasing the risk for repeat flooding this year.
"Basically what that does is it gives us a much higher runoff efficiency for any snow melt, or any new rainfall event," said Low. "What falls on the ground, more of it is going to run off. So that definitely gives us a higher risk for flooding."
The National Weather Service releases its first spring flood potential outlook next Thursday, with follow up reports scheduled February 27th and March 12th.