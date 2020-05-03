(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest sport geography map.
The NFL Draft concluded last weekend after picking 255 players over 7 rounds, representing 35 states and one country. This per capita map displays The ‘Pigskin Cult’ or Deep South producing the greatest number of elite football players. Two conferences, The SEC (25%) and Big Ten (19%), accounted for 44% of the players drafted. The New England states are virtually void of such caliber players. Nine non-FBS players were selected in this year’s draft.